A farmer from Berkshire is urging motorists to slow down because five of his cows have been injured by cars in the last few months. Philip Porter looks after a herd on Hungerford Common and worries about the safety of his cattle.

He thinks motorists are driving far too fast and need to be aware of the grazing animals, who have the freedom to roam.

Philip says: "Over the course of this grazing season, which is from April until the end of October, we've had 10% of our herd hit by cars in a 30mph limit.

"Two were killed. One died 12 hours after the accident, in the field. Three were hit in the last week alone.

"One wrote off the car that hit it, but it's back with the herd. They are tough beasts but they are not so tough that they can withstand serious blows from traffic."

WATCH: Philip Porter explains why his cattle are at risk from speeding drivers

Three years ago, the speed limit in Hungerford Common was brought down from 40mph to 30mph.

The 210 acre site has been preserved and is registered under several laws which protects it from development.

The area is maintained by a charity and one of the stipulations is that they have to keep the grass down, which the cattle help to do.

Philip believes the answer to the issue of the collisions is traffic calming measures.

The speed limit in Hungerford Common is 30mph. Credit: ITV Meridian

He says: " The objection, apparently, to bumps and sleeping policemen is a lack of street lighting, but chicanes have significant advantage.

"There's a pillar and a reflection that will slow people down. It's certainly better than nothing."

The cattle on Hungerford's Town & Manor land will soon be sold on and the signage will be taken down for the winter.

Next spring a new herd will arrive and drivers will continue to be urged to drive safely as they pass through the common.

