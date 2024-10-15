A 20-year-old man from Hampshire has been sentenced for terrorism offences.Jack Robinson of Hawthorn Crescent, Portsmouth, was arrested at his home in February 2023 for firearms offences.

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) found Robinson had a 3D printed firearm, a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition.

They also found weapon scopes, a large knife in a sheath, body armour and camouflage clothing.

Officers found Robinson had weapons and ammunition. Credit: Counter Terrorism Policing South East

The investigation into Robinson's activities was taken over by the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) after officers discovered a handwritten note criticising Jewish people, as well as Nazi memorabilia.

Robinson was later re-arrested for offences under the Terrorism Act 2000 and was charged in November last year.

At a hearing in May, he pleaded guilty to several offences, including attempting to manufacture a prohibited weapon and three counts of being in possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Robinson given a sentence of nine years and six months at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 14 October.

He will serve six and a half years in prison, with the remaining three on licence.

Robinson was given a sentence of nine years and six months at Winchester Crown Court. Credit: Counter Terrorism Policing South East

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: "Robinson is a dangerous man who had used a 3D printer to produce the parts to make a viable firearm.

"Of particular concern was the fact he was motivated by a terrorist ideology, as demonstrated by his possession of a huge amount of extreme right wing material.

"Because of the combined work efforts of investigators within CTPSE and the SEROCU, Robinson is now facing a lengthy prison sentence."

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Boniface, head of SEROCU, said: "This case is a really good example of a collaboration between SEROCU and CTPSE, and I’m really pleased to see that it has resulted in the conviction and sentencing of a dangerous man.

"This should serve as a warning to any similar offenders across the South East that we have officers in SEROCU and CTPSE who are able to quickly identify this type of behaviour, thoroughly investigate, and bring to justice those who carry it out."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…