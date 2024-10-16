Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders has been speaking to a bereaved son about his father's experience.

A son whose father took his own life after suffering with prostate cancer is calling for a change in the law on assisted dying.

Three years ago, Gareth Ward's father Norman, called him to tell him he could not endure another night of pain as his condition was deteriorating. He died on his own, in his garden in Gravesend, Kent.

Gareth Ward told ITV News Meridian he wished his dad had the option of assisted dying.

Gareth Ward said: "He wanted the pain to stop and he felt there was no other option.

"He could not carry on anymore and sadly, there was not a safe and more controlled way for him to die.

"I know full well that if assisted dying was an option for him at that time, he would have taken it because he could’ve been surrounded by his family at the time that his life ended as opposed to sitting in his back garden on his own."

Today Gareth wanted to show his support as Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's introduces a private members bill to the House of Commons to offer terminally ill people choice at the end of life.

She said there would be strict eligibility criteria, including mental competence, assessment by two independent doctors and a cooling off period.

High profile supporters of legalising assisted dying include Dame Esther Rantzen who is terminally ill and wants to see the option "carefully legalised."

Those opposed to assisted dying reform include the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, who says it is a "slippery slope."

Others, including the Archbishop of Canterbury and Bishop Of Arundel and Brighton, have expressed concerns legislation could put pressure on vulnerable people.

Rt Rev Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton said: "If you look at any other country in the world, that has introduced this kind of legislation, it’s always been the beginning of what I might describe as a slippery slope.

"The pressures on people to take this route becomes easier and easier, and then the pressure on people to take this route becomes greater."

Assisting someone to end their life is currently illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

To become law, it has to be approved by MPs and peers and follow the usual stages of a bill through parliament.

Details of the legislation will then be published ahead of the second reading, where MPs will have the first opportunity to debate its principles in November.

