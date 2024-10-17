Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders spoke to Willow about what it was like meeting Boki bear.

A young girl who underwent surgery for fluid build-up on her brain, has met with a big brown bear, who has recently gone through the same procedure.

Boki the bear at Wildwood Trust near Herne, underwent brain surgery in the first operation of its kind in the UK, the same life-saving operation that Willow Hughes received as a six-month-old baby.

Willow from Broadstairs, Kent, who has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, fell in love with Boki after hearing his story.

7-year-old Willow Hughes thought Boki was "very cute."

Willow has spina bifida, affecting her spine and spinal cord development, and Hydrocephalus, a fluid build up on the brain.

And when Boki started having seizures, vets discovered that he needed surgery, which was successfully carried out on site at Wildwood just last week.

Willow said: "I fed Boki gravy bones, it was very exciting."

Emmy Hughes, Willow’s mother said: "If you have to have a shunt it’s always a worry that you’ve got that in your head.

"So I think it was really lovely for her to see a big brown grizzly bear has now got one as well."

Gill Valentine Shine, Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Charity said: "For our members, who go from 0-94 who have Hydrocephalus seeing a real life bear having the surgery, they can absolutely relate.

"It’s not an easy journey, it comes with its bumps but everyone wants to see Boki doing well, a fulfilling life and good health."

