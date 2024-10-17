Veteran Tory MP claims Kemi Badenoch 'preoccupied with her own children'

Play Brightcove video

Sir Christopher Chope discussed the Tory leadership race on ITV Meridian’s The Last Word, alongside Labour’s Helena Dollimore and the Lid Dem Alex Brewer

Conservative MP, Sir Christopher Chope, has claimed that party leadership favourite Kemi Badenoch is “preoccupied with her own children”.

The long-serving MP for Christchurch in Dorset, said: "You can't spend all your time with your family at the same time being leader of the opposition".

Speaking on ITV Meridian’s 'The Last Word', Sir Christopher said: "I myself am supporting Robert Jenrick because I think he's brought more energy and commitment to the campaign, and being leader of the opposition is a really demanding job.

“And, much as I like Kemi, I think she's preoccupied with her own children, quite understandably. But I think Robert's children are a bit older, and I think that it's important that whoever leads the opposition has got an immense amount of time and energy.”

Kemi Badenoch is standing against Robert Jenrick to be Conservative party leader. Credit: PA Images

Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, Helena Dollimore responded: “I think many women will be shocked by those comments.

"I'm really proud that we live in a country where we've had women who have become Prime Minister, we've got the first woman Chancellor at the moment, I think there should be no barrier to women standing in public life."

When challenged, Sir Christopher insisted he was not saying women shouldn't be standing to be leader of a political party.

He added: "I understand from talking to colleagues that Kemi spends a lot of time with her family, which I don't resent at all… but the consequence of it is that you can't spend all your time with your family as at the same time being leader of the opposition.

" You could argue that Margaret Thatcher's family suffered as a result of the commitment and dedication which she gave to leading our country."

The comments come as Conservative members vote on who they want to lead their party, with the result due on 2 November.

