Woman sentenced over serious collision in Brighton

A drink-driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries in Brighton.

Emma Roberts crashed a black Jaguar through a bus shelter on the A270 Lewes Road.

She collided into a university student who suffered life-threatening injuries.

An evidential breath test later found Roberts was more than three times the alcohol limit while driving.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer Jade Smith from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This again demonstrates the dangers of drink-driving.

“Roberts was incredibly fortunate that her reckless behaviour did not cause a fatality that night.

“She risked her own safety as well as the safety of the public.

“So we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads. We are determined to catch dangerous drivers, and this case should act as a warning to others about the dangers of drink driving and driving at excessive speed.”

Drink-driving is one of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

She had also reached 74mph in a 30mph zone second before the impact.

Speeding is another main factor in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, October 10, Roberts was sentenced for causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

She was sentenced to two years and four months in prison and was disqualified for three years and two months.

Roberts, 43, of Church Street, Reigate, earlier pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court a month earlier.

The court was told how the incident happened at 11.55pm on September 6, 2023.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was waiting for a bus.

He described seeing Roberts’ black Jaguar out of control on the A270, near the junction with Barcombe Road. She was seen swerving in the carriageway.

The victim said the vehicle then swerved towards him leaving him no time to react.

He described waking in hospital in “constant agony” after being in a coma and having to undergo multiple surgeries.

His injuries included a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, a broken spine, and multiple internal injuries.

Members of the public helped the emergency services with the victim and with Roberts who was described as being intoxicated by the roadside.

In custody Roberts tested positive for 121 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

