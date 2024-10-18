Play Brightcove video

Watch: A couple in Chichester renew their vows after seventy years of marriage

A couple from Sussex have marked their platinum wedding anniversary, by renewing their vows at a care home in Chichester.

Don and Eileen Stoner aged 91 and 92, celebrated 70 years of marriage by saying 'I do' all over again.

The couple married in 1954 after meeting at Pagham Cricket Club in Sussex.

Surrounded by family and friends, Mr and Mrs Stoner had their special ceremony at the Lakeview Grange Care Home.

Don Stoner said: "It's difficult to describe how much it means to us - a very, very, happy marriage."

Don was separated from Eileen when he did National Service with the RAF but says he always knew that she was the girl for him.

He said: "She's fantastic. When I joined the RAF in '52 she said I'm going to have my photograph taken for you, and she did, and it's a lovely photo, and I carried it for two years."

A photo of Eileen that Don carried for two years when he joined the RAF Credit: ITV News Meridian

When speaking about how many renewals of vows Vicky Edwards has conducted, where the couple are over 90 years old, the Celebrant said: "That would be none apart from this one.

"I've certainly not come across one where the couple are this vintage."

Watch: The moment Don and Eileen say 'I do' at their ceremony

Roy Stoner, the couple's son, said: "The emotion for me was seeing the emotion coming out of those two.

"After all these years the genuine affection they have for each other - fantastic."The pair are looking forward to sharing more happy times together, having publicly reaffirmed their longstanding love and commitment.

