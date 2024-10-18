East Kent Hospital Trust under review after increase in neonatal deaths

Play Brightcove video

Former patient and maternity safety campaigner Helen Gittos spoke to Joe Coshan

The East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed an external review is underway to investigate an increase in neonatal deaths.

It comes two years after families in Kent were told 45 babies died unnecessarily, and many more were subject to avoidable harm, because national safety standards weren't followed.

The Kirkup report, which was published in October 2022 by Dr Bill Kirkup, found that mothers and babies were systematically failed at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and the QEQM in Margate.

Then in May 2023, the health watchdog found both maternity services actually got worse. Inspectors downgraded both services from 'requires improvement' to 'inadequate'.

In the year to March 2024 - NHS data for the two hospitals found neonatal deaths rose by 34%.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Every neonatal death is devastating for the baby’s family and we review each death individually.

"We have asked for this independent review of these deaths as a group to see if any new knowledge and learning emerges that is not apparent from individual patient review.

"This is part of our ongoing, rigorous approach to ensuring the quality and safety of maternity and neonatal services across east Kent.”

Each family has been informed about the review, which hopes to identify any common factors, themes or care that contributed to the neonatal deaths. It will also make recommendations to improve neonatal care and reduce preventable neonatal mortality.

But a mother whose baby died in the care of East Kent Hospitals isn't convinced the Trust will be able to adequately implement the findings from this report - when she says the recommendations from the Kirkup report two years ago still haven't been implemented

Helen Gittos' daughter Harriet died at Margate's QEQM Hospital in 2014. Ever since, she's worked with the Trust to campaign for better maternity care.

Today, Helen wrote to the Chief Executive.

"Dear Tracey,

"Two years ago, Bill Kirkup published his report into maternity services at East Kent. Since then, I, and other families, have worked with the Trust to try to ensure its recommendations were implemented. We have failed; they haven’t been. That report, which cost so many so much, is now yet another missed opportunity.

"Bill Kirkup called for intense focus on the essentials – compassion, professionalism, teamworking and leadership. Instead, we’ve had actions plans but not nearly enough action. And we have seen no meaningful engagement from the medical staff – whether obstetricians, neonatologists or anaesthetists.

"East Kent has been in NHSE’s Maternity Support Programme for five years; we understand they are likely to come out of it in January. This is despite a 34% increase in neonatal deaths between April 2023 and March 2024. This isn’t reassuring, not least for the ability of NHSE to provide effective support.

"I believe that you genuinely wanted to use this report as a catalyst for change, and I am glad the Trust have been so open to engagement with family members, but that comes at a very high cost to us. It is ten years since Harriet died; in all that time I have longed for change. But I can’t continue to try to help when I see so little evidence for it happening. I will, though, continue to support efforts to establish a restorative process."

Yours sincerely,

Helen Gittos

Helen Gittos says she is disappointed there has been so little change

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Helen said: "I am bitterly disappointed there has been so little change. East Kent have done a fantastic job in being willing to engage with families and much more so than has happened to other trusts. But that means that we've also had a chance to see what's happening up close and I think I have a better understanding from there of why change isn't happening enough.

"It's really hard and it takes a big toll on all the families who do this.

"At some stage you have to walk away because ultimately this is not our job. This is other people's jobs to fix.”

Speaking in January 2023, Tracey Fletcher, the Chief Executive of East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust, admitted it would take three years to change the culture within maternity services.

A spokesperson said: "We apologise unreservedly for the failings identified in Dr Kirkup’s report.

"Doctors and midwives have worked together to make significant improvements to the safety and compassion of the service and we are grateful for the support of families and voluntary organisations who are working with us."

Ashford MP Sojan Joseph used to work as a mental health nurse at the William Harvey Hospital

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is broken and there have been a series of unacceptable scandals in maternity and neonatal care which have devastated lives.

"This government is committed to listening to women and families to learn lessons, improve care and ensure mistakes are not repeated.

"We are determined to ensure that all women and their babies receive safe, personalised and compassionate care.”

