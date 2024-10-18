Firefighters from across Dorset have been tackling a large fire overnight at an industrial unit.

The blaze broke out on Thursday evening in a wooden structure containing farming equipment and motors in the Sturminster Marshall area of Dorset.

The severity of the fire was so big, that crews were called to help from Bere Regis, Blandford, Hamworthy, Redhill Park and Wimborne.

Crews say thick smoke could be seen drifting towards Wimborne and the A31 was closed for a short period due to poor visibility.

The fire took hold in a wooden outbuilding Credit: Swanage Fire Station

Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and looked after at a pub close by before they were allowed to return home.

Fire crews warned the blaze may knock on to the road and it was closed between Winterborne Zelston and Winterborne Tomson.

Emergency services remain at the scene this morning as an investigation into how the fire started to due to get underway later today.

