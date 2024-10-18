Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson spoke to Will Matthews who completed 16 marathons in 13 days

A Royal Navy technician ended his endeavour at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard having set off from the Scottish Borders on Saturday 5 October.

Will Matthews is hoping to raise £18,000 for vital cancer treatment for his mother, having completed 16 marathons in 13 days.

He ran 414 miles, covering an average of 31.8 miles a day, while carrying all his kit including a sleeping bag.

He set off from Gretna Green in Scotland, running in daylight and at night.

Will Matthews arrived in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and into the arms of his family Credit: ITV News Meridian

When speaking to Will about how he felt, he said: "Relieved, exhausted, and I'm just glad it's done, to be honest.

"It's one of those things, I've been waiting for almost two weeks for this moment for it to be done, and finally here, it feels a bit surreal, to be honest."

Will is a Survival Equipment Technician normally based at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton.

Will Matthews is raising money for his mother's cancer treatment Credit: ITV News Meridian

His mother Lorna Matthews, has stage 4 oesophageal cancer and needs treatment.

She said: "I've exhausted all the NHS treatments and they've offered me this chemotherapy, it's not a new therapy but, it's not funded in England and Wales.

"So I have to fund it myself. I need all the support I can get and by Will doing this, it's definitely raised the bar."

Will Matthews speaks about why he chose to raise money for his mother

When Will was asked why he wanted to raise money in this way, he said: "For me, it's like if your mum has got something like that, you can't just sit there and feel sorry for yourself, feel sorry for your family.

"You actually have to do something, and it sort of felt it was my job.

"Your mum does so much for you in your life, it's just my way of giving back, just 1%."

Shaun Matthews, his father said: "I'm very grateful for what he did, when I saw him running down towards us, I just wanted to burst out crying.

"In fact I feel tearful now just talking about it. He's just an incredible lad.

"If there was an ideal son, it would be him, he's just brilliant, I love him to bits and so does his mother."

His mother says she is happy to have her son home in one piece.

