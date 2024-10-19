A man has died in a crash in Gosport in Hampshire.

Police were called to Gregson Avenue at 8:20am on Thursday (17 October) after a silver Jaguar XKR left the road and hit a house in Harwood Close.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but the driver of the car, a man in his 30s from Gosport, was pronounced dead. His family have been informed and are being supported.

An investigation is underway to understand the exact circumstances of the collision.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "As part of this, we are keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the Jaguar in the moments leading up to the collision, as it travelled along Wych Lane before turning onto Gregson Avenue at the roundabout, or the incident itself.

"In particular, we'd like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage, or CCTV footage on that route.

"Anyone who can assist can call 101, quoting the reference 44240451466. You can also submit information online by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident/"

