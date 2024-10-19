A police probe is underway after a woman was raped in a playground in Canterbury in Kent.

Officers received a report of an incident that happened at around 9.30pm on Friday (18 October) in Toddler’s Cove playground near Whitehall Road.

It's reported a woman was initially approached by four unknown men. One of them assaulted the victim after the others had left the scene.

The suspect was white and described as eastern European and around 18 or 19 years old. He had tight black curly hair which covered his ears and was wearing a white tracksuit top and white bottoms. He carried a small white bag around his waist.

Two of the other men with him were white and of a similar age. The fourth man had darker skin and wore a green fleece and black trousers.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Police are continuing to pursue several enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including forensic analysis at the scene and checks for CCTV opportunities.

"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to come forward.

"If you have any information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/148836/24.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.

"Motorists with dashcam who may have been near the area, as well as businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also asked to check for any important footage. This can be submitted through our online portal Public Portal."

