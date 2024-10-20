A person has been rescued after he was spotted struggling in the sea near Bournemouth Pier.

Poole lifeboat was called at 9:30pm on Saturday 19th October after a bystander raised the alarm.

The RNLI crew got as close as they could in the swells and threw a line to the person, who was then pulled towards the boat and lifted onboard

Coastguard rescue teams on the pier assisted the operation by lighting the area.

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland. Credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Archive/PA Images

The person, who was described as being 'extremely cold' was taken back to the lifeboat station, where an ambulance was waiting.

Poole helm, Dave Riley said: "We’re thankful to the bystander who called 999 and alerted the coastguard, any delay could have resulted in a very different outcome."

