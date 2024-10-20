Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A27 in Falmer.

Emergency services were called around 10.35am on Friday (18 October) following reports of a collision involving a coach and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Brighton, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the death of pedestrian on the A27 in Falmer. Credit: Google Maps.

Sussex Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"Officers are investigating and we are asking any witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward and refrain from posting any footage on social media."

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the scene.

Officers would like to thank the public for their patience during that time.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Colwyn.

