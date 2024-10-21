Play Brightcove video

Anthony Moc caught the moment the lorry exploded on his dashcam.

Anthony Moc had been driving home from Kent on the M25 when, just ahead of him, a lorry burst into flames.

"I was right behind the lorry when it exploded."

"It is quite scary because you don't really expect it."

It left him and his girlfriend in shock, "I didn't really notice the lorry trying to exit the motorway until I saw a massive fireball."

"That's when I had to brake and go over the second and third lane."

The lorry fire happened in Surrey between Clacket Lane service station and Junction 6 late on Sunday night, leaving the M25 and M26 closed.

Anthony Moc was driving directly behind the lorry when it burst into flames. Credit: Anthony Moc

He was just seconds behind the lorry and feels lucky they had a narrow escape.

"I definitely was panicking a lot, I am still thinking about it a lot, especially knowing how I usually drive."

"I usually rely on radar cruise control. For some reason it deactivated so I was forced to drive manually, so I was concentrating on the road a lot more."

There had also been a 50mph speed limit in place due to roadworks and he says he feel lucky he didn't move to overtake.

"I was very grateful to be honest because usually I like to keep up to the motorway limits, so there was a national speed limit sign next to the lorry, I would have accelerated to 70mph usually but I felt quite lazy and decided not to."

"A lot of factors played out that helped me a lot."

