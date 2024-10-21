An off-duty nurse from Medway has had an emotional reunion with a man whose life she saved. Rachael Lewis, from Rainham, found Chris Mills unresponsive and without a pulse near to the Dockside Outlet shopping centre in Chatham.

She gave the 77-year-old CPR for several minutes and got him to Medway Maritime Hospital, where she works.

Chris, a retired airline pilot from St Mary's Island, is recovering well.

The pair were reunited on Thursday (17 /10) as Chris, his wife Brenda and daughter Michaela personally thanked Rachael for her heroic efforts.

Chris said: "The word amazing doesn’t do it justice. It makes me very emotional to think about what Rachael did for me. I am truly grateful for her life-saving actions. She is certainly an angel.

" I am awaiting further tests to confirm my absolute diagnosis, but I look forward to returning home soon.

"All the hospital staff are fantastic – it’s really been a five-star experience and I thank everyone who has helped rescue me, notably Rachael."

WATCH: Chris Mills thanks Rachael Lewis in emotional reunion after she saved his life

Rachael said: "Chris is making a great recovery and looking so well. I’m really happy to see him and give him a hug. I let out a little cry when I heard he was going to be ok and I feel very proud to have helped.

" To me, as a nurse, this is just something that we do and it is part of our job, although it is unusual to be involved in something like this outside of hospital.

I have an instinct to help people, and through a combination of adrenaline and training, we were able to deliver effective CPR to help save Chris’ life.

"I want to thank my partner who is CPR-trained, and all the members of the public that stopped to help us, alongside colleagues from the emergency services."

Chris’ wife, Brenda Mills, added: "We were so very lucky that Rachael was passing. She immediately took over, and made sure CPR was being administered properly while the ambulance was on its way.

"If it wasn’t for Rachael’s quick actions and the wider care of the NHS, Chris wouldn’t be here today."

