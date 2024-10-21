A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, following the death of a sixteen year old boy.

Officers were made aware to a road traffic collision outside the Liquid Leisure Centre on Horton Road in Datchet, on 19 October.

Police arrived on the scene and found a motorcycle left in the road and its two riders, both from Slough, with serious injuries. One of the two boys died in hospital the following day.

A 56-year-old man from Datchet has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Stuart May said, "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the families and friends of the two victims."

“Initially, the reports of the road traffic collision were unclear. It was first reported that a bus was involved in the collision, which was not correct."

"Further, there was speculation that a police vehicle had been pursuing the motorbike before the collision, which was also untrue."

“However, due to enquiries by the force, it was established that a car may have been involved in the collision."

"Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, with a number of enquiries ongoing, including obtaining and reviewing CCTV, forensic examinations, house to house enquiries, taking of witness statements and conducting interviews with the arrested man."

Thames Valley Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have footage from the area on Saturday afternoon to contact the force as soon as possible.

