Severe delays as East Dartford Tunnel to remain closed 'throughout the day' due to spillage
National Highways is warning drivers of severe delays on approach to the Dartford Tunnel.
There are currently 90 minutes of queues due to a closure of the east tunnel.
National Highways says it has been forced to close the route, one of the busiest river crossings in the UK, due to a spillage.
Disruption is being further compounded due to a closure of the M25 near Sevenoaks, due to a fire.
It is also warning drivers of large vehicles to be aware of the 15ft 9in height restriction on the west tunnel.
It says that the A2 westbound is experiencing 45-minute delays with 7 miles of queuing traffic back towards J1 for the A2 due to the closure.
The closure of the east tunnel will remain in place throughout Monday.
