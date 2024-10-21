National Highways is warning drivers of severe delays on approach to the Dartford Tunnel.

There are currently 90 minutes of queues due to a closure of the east tunnel.

National Highways says it has been forced to close the route, one of the busiest river crossings in the UK, due to a spillage.

Disruption is being further compounded due to a closure of the M25 near Sevenoaks, due to a fire.

It is also warning drivers of large vehicles to be aware of the 15ft 9in height restriction on the west tunnel.

It says that the A2 westbound is experiencing 45-minute delays with 7 miles of queuing traffic back towards J1 for the A2 due to the closure.

The closure of the east tunnel will remain in place throughout Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...