Watch: Drone footage shows emergency services tackling the fire on the M25 near Sevenoaks this morning.

Drivers are being warned of delays to journeys this morning (Monday 21 October) after a serious lorry fire in Kent overnight.

The M25 and M26 have both been closed due to the incident, and National Highways has warned the clockwise carriageway of Britain's busiest motorway, near Sevenoaks, will remain closed through rush hour.

Surrey Fire and Rescue confirmed it sent five fire engines and two water carriers to the road at around 11pm last night.

This morning National Highways confirmed two lanes anti-clockwise have reopened between Junctions 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for Godstone.

It says the clockwise carriageway is unlikely to reopen before midday due to recovery efforts. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released.

The fire has been described as serious. Credit: National Highways

Surrey Police was also in attendance, and has warned drivers of significant delays. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the force told ITV Meridian drivers should avoid the area. They said: The M25 remains affected in both directions between J5 near Sevenoaks and J6 near Godstone, due to a single vehicle collision and fire yesterday evening (20 October) just after 10pm.

"Emergency services attended including Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue, and National Highways remain on scene. The anti-clockwise carriageway has re-opened, but lane 3 and 4 (of 4) remain closed within J6.

"The clockwise carriageway remains closed, and is likely to until at least midday today (21 Oct), as specialist recovery is required and the road may need to be resurfaced. Please continue to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

Traffic is already building on local routes. Credit: TomTom

The M26 also remains closed Westbound between J2A near Wrotham Heath and The M25/A21 due to the fire.

Two diversion routes have been put in place by National Highways.

Road users travelling clockwise on the M25 are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

At M25 Junction 5 follow onto A21 and then take the second A25 exit towards Westerham.

Follow A25 through Sundridge, Brasted, Westerham, Limpsfield and Oxted.

Continue along A25 towards Godstone to A25 / A22 roundabout.

Take 3rd exit onto A22 towards London to M25 Junction 6 "Godstone Interchange" and take 2nd exit and rejoin M25 towards Gatwick.

Road users that were intending to use the M26 are advised to follow the below diversion route and then the above diversion route for the closure from J5 of the M25 (Hollow Triangle).

Exit the M26 at J2A and take the third exit onto the M20 at J2.

Continue on the M20 to J1 and then join the M25 at J3 heading clockwise.

Continue on the M25 towards J5 to resume your intended journey.

