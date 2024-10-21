Play Brightcove video

Video captures narrow escape of walker and their dog as landslide crashes into beach huts in Bournemouth.

A dog walker and their dog had a narrow escape when a landslip came crashing down and destroyed a number of beach huts.

It happened at Durley Chine in Bournemouth, Dorset, on Saturday.

Melissa Mahon filmed the incident, showing the beach huts being shunted forward onto the promenade just metres from the dog walker and their dog, forcing them to flee.

The mobile phone footage shows a number of passers-by stopping as the land begins to move. One woman is seen running out of the way to the left. Then as the slip gains momentum, right in front of the beach huts to the right, a dog walker and their dog run, narrowly escaping the landslide.

The area had already been cordoned off by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council following an earlier landslip on 9 October.

