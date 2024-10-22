A multi-million pound park and ride, which was built without access to the main road, has now had funding approved to make it operational.

The 850-space park and ride site in Eynsham has not been in use since it was finished in August, with fears it could take years before it came into use.

Oxfordshire County Council has now approved £126 million of funding for improvements to the A40 - including adding a junction to connect the road and the park and ride site.

The funding boost will also go towards new bus lanes, and upgraded walking and cycling facilities.

The council says it will all make a difference to the commutes of current and future residents, as well as visitors to Oxford, by opening up new travel options and making journeys safer and faster.

The site was built to help reduce congestion on the A40 but so far has not been able to be used. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Councillor Judy Roberts, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Development Strategy, said: "We are happy to have received the support of Homes England and the Department for Transport for our plan. This investment is a crucial step towards improving the overall travel experience along the A40 in West Oxfordshire.

" We are prioritising improvements to bus travel here, as well as walking and cycling infrastructure to help create a more sustainable, healthier and connected county.

"This project could really bring a step change in travel for those who live in, work in and visit West Oxfordshire and for people using the A40 between Witney, Eynsham and Oxford."

There were fears the site would remain disused until 2027 but funding has been approved to make it operational. Credit: ITV News Meridian

T he park and ride site at Eynsham, the planned bus lanes and active travel facilities are expected to help support the provision of new homes in the West Oxfordshire area.

The current scheme designs come after an extensive review of the A40 improvements programme due to continued high inflation and construction cost increases since 2020.

Despite the challenge of global inflationary pressures, the council has worked with the government to secure the existing level of funding, adapting the programme's design and phasing its delivery to provide upgrades to travel in this area.

Future planned phases of work can be provided when further funding has been sourced.

The funding secured for the scheme comes from the Department for Transport’s retained Local Growth Fund (LGF) and Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF).

With this funding approval in place, the county council must now prepare to apply for planning permission.

Accompanying this process, the council will be planning a number of engagement opportunities for the public to review the plans in detail from November 2024.

Subject to planning permission, construction could start in early 2026 and last for two years.

