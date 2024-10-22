Road closures are in place in Southsea, as the latest stage of the area's coastal defence scheme gets underway.

During construction, Clarence Esplanade and the promenade will be shut, so work can be carried out between the Blue Reef Aquarium and the Hovertravel terminal.

A temporary footpath across Southsea Common, behind the Naval War Memorial, has been created.

A diversion route for drivers is also in place.

Nearby businesses including the Blue Reef Aquarium, Hovertravel and Clarence Pier will remain open, but The Beach Club and Southsea Rowing Club will close.

The Rowing Club has been moved to a temporary building in Pier Road.

The area is due to reopen in summer 2026.

An artist's impression of what the section of Southsea seafront will look like once the construction is complete. Credit: Portsmouth City Council

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "The temporary closure of this area is necessary for building essential sea defences to protect Portsmouth for the next 100 years.

"The coastal team has worked hard to ensure that access around the area is as smooth as possible and, in particular, putting measures in place at the Naval War Memorial."

Guy Mason, Project Director of the Southsea Coastal Scheme, added: "I’d like to thank the public for their patience as we work to improve the seafront area alongside building the sea defence.

"Looking at the completed areas around Long Curtain Moat and Southsea Castle, it’s clear that we have vastly enhanced the features along the seafront and, as a result, seen increased visitors to the areas. We’re looking forward to doing the same at this already imposing section of the seafront."

The entire scheme, worth £180m, is due for completion in early 2029.

