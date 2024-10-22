A dangerous driver who caused a drunk and drug driving collision has been given a suspended sentence and has been disqualified from driving.

Elliott Leonard-Diss, from Street End Lane, Heathfield, tested positive for cocaine and was more than twice over the legal limit of alcohol.

On the morning of May 28, Sussex police were called to a three-car collision on the A22 Uckfield bypass.

Leonard-Diss had attempted to undertake traffic by using a layby, but lost control and ended up in a bush.

At Lewes Crown Court he was disqualified from driving for three years and was sentenced to a 14-month suspended prison sentence.

Investigating officer PC Jessica Crump said: “Leonard-Diss showed no regard for other road users and it is sheer luck that he didn’t cause a fatality that day.

“There is no place for drink or drug driving on our roads and anyone contemplating driving dangerously will be dealt with.

“We are grateful to so many people who came forward after our appeal for information about his driving that morning.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

Leonard-Diss has also been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation sessions and pay a £187 surcharge.

