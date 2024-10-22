Three men have been sentenced for a series of attacks in Hove which left one man with a broken ankle and two others with head injuries, after they were punched and struck with glass bottles.

On the evening of 25 November, 2022, the three men, from from west London, had been celebrating at the Rockwater venue on the seafront when they became involved in confrontations with other guests.

Abdulmajid Mohamed, 30, from Chiswick, Fouad Al Soufah, 29, from Hounslow, and Michael Evans, 29, of Thornbury Road, Isleworth, were sentenced together at Hove Crown Court.

Abdulmajid Mohamed grabbing a bottle from behind the bar Credit: Sussex Police

Mohamed held two men against a marquee and Al Soufah punched one man in the face. Mohamed then hit another man in the head.

Al Soufah and Evans then approached a 21-year-old man from Brighton leaving the venue. They pushed him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him, leaving the victim with a broken ankle.

Mohamed also armed himself with a heavy bottle and struck a 21-year-old man from Chichester.

Al Soufah was sentenced to four years in prison. Evans received a 12-month suspended sentence, 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation programme.

Mohamed, who failed to appear at court for sentencing, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Two pedestrians hurt in moped crash ahead of violent brawl on Brighton seafront

Man who threw coins inside Brighton football stadium appears in court

Investigating Officer Jonathan Craze said: “The victims in this case suffered long-lasting injuries, and we are satisfied that these sentences reflect the gravity of the violence inflicted by these three men, who attacked others with little or no provocation.“We are incredibly grateful to the numerous witnesses who came forward and played a crucial role in uncovering the truth."Mohamed remained wanted on Tuesday (October 22) and Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know