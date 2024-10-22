Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver has tracked down the mysterious man behind the fun signs to find out what they're all about.

A man from Chichester who’s been called the "Banksy of signs" has gone viral after creating signs that mock the city’s "lack of fun".

The creator, who wants to remain anonymous, began the Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership to bring some joy to his home city whilst highlighting issues in the area.

He says he's on a mission to make people laugh, but also to create conversations about issues - ranging from potholes, an excess of coffee shops and lots of signage about banning certain activities.

A sign detailing a fake 'Coffee Control Zone' hinting at the amount of coffee shops along the high street Credit: CARP

His latest design mocks noise complaints about the city’s annual sloe fair.

The sign-maker told ITV News Meridian: "It started when I was walking through the park with a friend and he noticed the number of prohibited signs at each entrance…and we said wouldn’t it be funny if people added more - and then that made me think.”

He continued: "The (sign) that was spotted first and took off was at the bottom of College Lane there’s a spot that floods whenever it rains to the point where university students come out in kayaks regularly so I thought a sign referring to it as the College Lane boating lake could work.”

Around 50 signs have been placed across Chichester poking fun at the so called seriousness of the city.

One of the erected signs makes a jibe at the area's pavements Credit: CARP

Despite most of his signs being removed by council workers as they are unofficial, he says he won't give up on his campaign of cheer.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: "We, along with our partners, are incredibly proud of our city and know it to be a vibrant place to live, work and visit.

"This was recognised in a recent national study, in which Chichester came top of the list as the best place to live in West Sussex, praising the rich history and vibrant community.

"The study stated that Chichester is a dynamic city that harmoniously blends historical charm with modern conveniences, making it a standout choice as the best place to live in the county. It also highlights the city’s well-kept green spaces.

"As a district council, we are working on a number of new and exciting projects, many of which are targeted to a younger audience.

" We know how important events are in bringing together our communities. We asked for people’s views on the types of events that people wanted to see in our district, and this led to the launch of our Events Strategy.

"We’re also currently working on a project that involves investing £814,000 in refurbishments to several play areas in Chichester. Families and young people are a really important part of our community, which is why we feel that this is a really key project.

"We would be very keen to meet with the Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership to discuss all of our future plans."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...