A fireworks display will no longer take place on Worthing Pier next month after it had to be temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

Three weeks ago, engineers discovered that one of the iron piles that supports the pier was broken.

Adur and Worthing Council believes the damage was caused by a large piece of floating debris during severe weather.

The damaged pile has since been removed and the authority is working to replace it.

The snapped pile on Worthing Pier before it was removed. Credit: Adur & Worthing Councils

The annual 5th November Worthing Lions fireworks display will therefore not be able to be held on the pier this year.

Contractors working to stabilise the piles have also found that the supports have also suffered damage, thought to be caused by the extra strain they are currently under from the weight of the pier.

The council says it would be a risk to the public if people were allowed onto the structure, until it has been stabilised.

Worthing Borough C ouncil Leader, Sophie Cox, said: "We know how disappointing this will be both for the Lions and the many thousands of people across the borough who come out to enjoy the fireworks each year, but keeping people safe must come first.

The council says Worthing Pier will remain closed until further notice. Credit: ITV Meridian

" We've worked closely with the Lions to try to find an alternative location but this is such a huge event and we've had so little time that it has been impossible.

" Our teams are continuing to work hard with our contractors to get the pier reopened as soon as it is possible to be sure anyone going on it will be safe."

Work to repair the pier will continue in the next tidal window, which is due from 14th November.

Until then, the structure will remain closed to the public until further notice.

