A landowner has been fined thousands of pounds for illegally dumping and burning waste in Maidstone.

Mr Langley Beck owns the Bell Lane site which stretches across a significant area of more than 36 acres in the North Kent Downs National Landscape - formally an area of outstanding national beauty.

Mr Beck has littered the site with commercial and industrial waste for the past 19 years leaving the land contaminated.

Over the years, Maidstone Borough Council (MBC) has been trying to resolve the issue.

Mr Beck’s suspended prison sentence says he needs to stop living on the land and clear it up within 18 months. Credit: Maidstone Borough Council

Tony Harwood, MBC Cabinet Member for Planning Policy and Management, said: “The Council has worked hard in trying to stop the catastrophic harm being inflicted on this ancient woodland site and ensure a clean-up with the landowner - over many years, however he chose to ignore an Enforcement Notice and then a Full Injunction.

“Although this has been a long, complex and extremely difficult case, the outcome is appropriate and sends out a strong message that Maidstone Borough Council will not tolerate abuse of our precious countryside.

"This sentence now brings these particular criminal proceedings to a close, but we vow to be just as tough with those other offenders we are actively enforcing against.”

Maidstone County Court fined Mr Beck £60,000, awarded costs to the council of £40,000 and a victim surcharge of £170. Mr Beck was given 12 months to pay the costs and will serve 16 months in prison if he fails to do so.

Mr Beck’s suspended prison sentence says he needs to stop living on the land and clear it up within 18 months.

If he doesn't, he could go to prison.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...