Three people found dead at Swanage care home and four taken to hospital

Three people have been found dead at a care home in Swanage in Dorset, with four others taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the home in Ulwell Road at 7:16am on Wednesday. (23 October)

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) was called to Ulwell Road at 5.20am this morning (Wednesday 23 October).

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

Other residents have been evacuated to a safe location.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "The families of those who have died have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

"There remains a significant multi-agency presence in place at the address and a cordon remains in place as we work with partners to carry out further enquiries.

"At this time there is nothing to indicate any risk to the wider public.

"We understand this incident will have a significant impact on the Swanage community and our thoughts are very much with the families of those who have sadly died at this extremely difficult time."

People living on the road said they saw Gainsborough Care Home residents evacuating the building with some taken to a nearby church hall.

One man said: “They evacuated the care home, Gainsborough Care Home.

“They have taken all the patients out but the emergency services are still on the scene.”

The home, run by Agincare, has 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.The family of one resident was called by the company on Wednesday morning and told that everyone was "fine".

A spokesperson for SWASFT said: “We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, ten double-crewed land ambulances, as well as a significant number of additional resources.

"Two patients were conveyed by land ambulance to Poole Hospital.”

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said it had a number of crews on scene.

Group manager, Neil Tidball, said: “We were called at 7.47am this morning to assist the ambulance service in Ulwell Road, Swanage.

“We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IOW FRS).

“Firefighters are working with Dorset Police, South West Ambulance Service and other partners to resolve this incident.”

Southern Gas Network are also at the scene.

Katie Lobban, a spokesperson for Southern Gas Network, said: “Our engineers are waiting for access to the building to complete safety checks.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident.”

