Swanage care home deaths: Carbon monoxide poisoning 'primary line of inquiry'

Play Brightcove video

Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey, Dorset Police

Police have confirmed that their primary line of inquiry over the death of three people at a care home in Swanage is carbon monoxide poisoning.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey, said: "At 7:16am today we received a report regarding three residents who had been found deceased at the Gainsborough Care Home in Ulwell Road.

"This prompted a large multi-agency response involving officers from Dorset Police, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Western ambulance service.

"The coroner and family of those who have died were informed and our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to them during this extremely difficult time.

"Seven people have been taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents of the address have been evacuated to a location where they can receive appropriate care.

"They're being supported by Dorset Council and the health service.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and we're continuing to liaise with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

"A significant multi-agency presence will remain in the area including a police cordon as we work with our partners to carry out an investigation.

"Following earlier enquiries, I can confirm that potential carbon monoxide poisoning is our primary line of inquiry but I would stress there is nothing to indicate there is currently any risk to the wider public.

"Swanage is a very close knit community and I know these very sad deaths will have a significant impact on everyone here.

"I would like to thank members of the community for the respect, care and kindness they have shown towards one another with many of them going out of their way to help and support those who have been affected here today."

Emergency services have been at Gainsborough Care Home on Ulwell Road since early this morning.

More to follow.