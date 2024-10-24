Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian's Natalie Verney met the grandparents from Banbury who's home was broken into by intruders

A couple from Banbury have described the moment burglars broke into their home in the middle of the night - posing as police officers.

Married couple George and Mary were asleep at their home when two men forced their way in through the rear door.

George said: "I heard banging in the kitchen and I went out, came in said to Mary I think there’s someone in the house. And I went back in the kitchen and they’d tried to get in the door, they couldn’t get in the door, the glass door."

Once inside, George confronted them, but was roughly pushed him aside as his wife Mary slept on the sofa.

" One of them ran past me, went back in the window which was all splattered with glass and they just scarpered up the road."

George and Mary's grandaughter Kerry (centre) plans to move in with her grandparents for peace of mind.

Once the two men left, George called his granddaughter Kerry, who turned up to the kitchen mess that was left behind by the intruders.

" When I got here and saw the mess and then looked at the cameras I just felt like my world had sunk," Kerry said.

"I was more concerned about grandad and the fact that he’d got this heart condition and he’d been so physically pushed and that, I was more worried about him at the time."

Upon further examination, Kerry spotted blood splattered on the fridge, which had been knocked over in the commotion, belonging to one of the intruders.

It isn't known what they wanted or why they left so quickly, but the family hope the DNA samples and the CCTV pictures will help identify them.

Kerry said: " I just want them caught because they’ve done this to my grandparents I don’t want it to be done to anyone else’s grandparents or loved ones."

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: " An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, witnessed this incident or have doorbell footage, please call 101, quoting 43240505615."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know