Watch: In 2021, ITV News Meridian went to meet Dr Robert Willis to find out more about the cathedral's menagerie and bringing joy to many during lockdown

Tributes are being paid to the former Dean of Canterbury, who has passed away aged 77.

Dr Robert Willis had served the Cathedral for 22 years.

He had died 'suddenly and peacefully' after travelling to America.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the former Dean became an internet sensation with his online morning prayers, which would often feature one of many animals on the cathedral grounds.

Canterbury Cathedral said he was 'much-loved' and were 'deeply saddened' by his death.

On X, formerly twitter, the cathedral said: "We’re deeply saddened to hear that Robert Willis, our former Dean, has died. Our thoughts & prayers are with Fletcher, their family & friends. "Robert was much-loved, and had a profound effect in his 22 years of service at the Cathedral. "May he Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory."

Dr Robert Willis served the cathedral for 22 years. Credit: Canterbury Cathedral

Flowers have been laid at a cat statue situated in the cathedral grounds, with messages of condolence.

The Right Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover said: "I'm going to remember that inner joy that he carried. The world may be going upside down, but when you were in the presence of Robert, I felt as though I was in the presence of someone who was holy."

Tributes have also been paid by those on social media in response to the former Dean's passing.

One person wrote: "His daily devotions were a bright spot through the loneliness of Covid lockdown.

"Here in Memphis, I enjoyed his calm, intelligent lessons and the beauty of the garden (with tea, cats and sometimes chickens). I still listen occasionally to his lovely reading of The Little Prince."

Another wrote: "My daughter was lucky enough to be one of many who was baptized by Dean Robert. What a warm, kind and friendly man.

"He made us all feel so at ease, especially as we came out of lockdown. We all still had masks on in the crypt! He made the ceremony feel so special. Rest in peace."

