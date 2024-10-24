Friends of a man who went missing from his boat in Berkshire are organising a search this weekend to look for him.

Gareth Evans, 64, was last seen returning to his boat along the Thames Path in Reading last Tuesday.

He is known to spend time along the Thames Path and near Tilehurst Train Station.

Danny Hubbucks, a friend of Gareth, says another friend went to visit him but couldn't find him.

Danny said: "His possessions were still in the boat. The doors were wide open and one of his shoes was in the river."

"So we were obviously assuming and the police have now kind of confirmed that it's a case of trying to find the body."

Play Brightcove video

Danny Hubbucks on helping to find his missing friend Gareth

A search and rescue operation is being organised this Saturday along the river - where he is believed to have lived on the boat for 25 years.

Mr Hubbucks added: "We're going to organise a search from Apex Plaza on Richfield Avenue at 11 o'clock Saturday morning.

"We'd welcome anyone who wants to come down, dog walkers, cyclists. If anyone's got a drone they'd like to bring down, that'd be absolutely amazing as well.

"Obviously if you could just spare an hour or two of your time to have a look up and down the river, it'd be really, really appreciated."

Danny Hubbucks, who has been friends with Gareth for over twenty years, has made some flyers to try and help find his friend.

"He's been a great family friend for over 20 years. He was 64-years-old on August 13 this year. He's lived on a boat for 25 years, I guess. A little bit eccentric.

"He'd have time to say hello to anybody who passed him on the river. Anybody who's ever passed his boat, he would wish them good morning, say hello. Very friendly, very outgoing."

He says that Gareth would do anything for his friends in a time of need.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...