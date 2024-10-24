A man who used three separate sites in East Sussex to produce, store and supply anabolic steroids has been jailed.

Paul Veness, 43, was stopped in his Lamborghini Urus by officers in Eastbourne on 28 September 2023, and arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was wearing a Rolex watch worth approximately £34,000, and had £4,000 cash and a diamond ring worth £25,000 in the vehicle.

Police searched three separate sites linked to Veness. This included a farm at in Hailsham Road, Polegate, a second property in West Terrace, Eastbourne and a storage container in Edison Road, Eastbourne.

Police found a significant quantity of pills and clear bottles containing anabolic steroids and other prescription medication. Credit: Sussex Police

A large quantity of pills and clear bottles containing anabolic steroids and other prescription medication were discovered, as well as production and packing equipment.

The items were seized, along with the Lamborghini, Rolex, diamond ring and cash totalling more than £300,000, as an investigation was carried out.

Veness was arrested and charged with the production of anabolic steroids, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class C drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class C drug and acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to 38 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 14 October.

Officers seized items including a Lamborghini, Rolex, diamond ring and cash totalling more than £300,000. Credit: Sussex Police

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jim Austin, said: "The properties associated with Veness were clearly adapted to produce and supply illegal drugs in order to fund his lavish lifestyle. His high value possessions – including super car, luxury watch and designer clothing – suggest he generated significant income from his criminality.

" This case demonstrates that we will continue to investigate illegal drug supply and money laundering offences, and anyone caught committing offences can expect to face the full force of the law."

Four further suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation and remain on bail, pending further enquiries.

