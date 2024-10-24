Detectives searching for a man missing are now treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

Wayne Woodgate, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, had been reported missing on Thursday 17 October 2024.

An appeal to help find the 54-year-old was previously issued by Kent Police, following a report he was last seen entering a van in Goods Station Road.

On Wednesday 23 October, officers found a body at a rural location in Peasmarsh, East Sussex.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Mr Woodgate have been informed.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage from motorists who may have recently travelled on the A268 between Peasmarsh and Four Oaks.

Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said: "We are specifically requesting any dashcam for journeys made between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Thursday 17 October, and between 8.15am and 8.45am on Sunday 20 October.

"Footage, as well as CCTV and doorbell camera images can be uploaded through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP)."

