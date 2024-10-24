Poppy Appeal launched as poppies arrive into Portsmouth by D-Day landing craft

The first poppies of this year's remembrance appeal have been handed out in a ceremony in Portsmouth.

The event is the first launch of the Poppy Appeal in the south since before the Coronavirus pandemic.

The poppies arrived into the city's Historic Dockyard by D-Day landing craft.

They were then presented by serving members of the Royal Navy to guests from the Navy, Army, RAF, local dignitaries, Veterans and Royal British Legion (RBL) Beneficiaries.

The Royal Marines band paraded through the dockyard and played music throughout the D-Day Landing craft's arrival

This year's fundraising campaign by the Royal British Legion marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day,

This year, the theme of the national appeal is 'Every Poppy Counts'.

Money made from the sale of the red flowers goes towards providing support for the Armed Forces community.

Veteran Allen Parton knows all too well the support the charity provides. He is a Gulf war veteran who was left in a wheelchair after being injured during the conflict.

Allen Parton says the Poppy Appeal is a great way for people to acknowledge the work of the charity and the support they have given to thousands of injured servicemen and women

The Poppy Appeal by the RBL looks to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in war and to support Armed Forces communities across the UK and Commonwealth.

The launch event at the home of the Royal Navy kicks off the remembrance period, where people can buy poppies and wear them to show their support.

Lt Cmd Steve Cass was among members of the Royal Navy taking part in the ceremony

The red poppy is a well-known and well-established symbol.

Over the next month, poppies are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.

Around 40,000 volunteers now distribute roughly 40 million poppies as part of the annual appeal.

