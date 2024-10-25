A suspect had been charged with the murder of a man from Tunbridge Wells.

Wayne Woodgate, 54, was reported missing just over a week ago, on Thursday 17 October 2024, after he was last seen in the Goods Station Road area of the town.

An investigation into his disappearance led Police to a rural location in Peasmarsh, East Sussex, on Wednesday 23 October, where officers found a body which has now been identified as Mr Woodgate.

Stephen Castle, 59, of Matfield has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He will appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 25 October.

Enquires to locate Wayne Woodgate led to the recovery of a body in East Sussex.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage from motorists who may have recently travelled on the A268 between Peasmarsh and Four Oaks.

Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said, "We are specifically requesting any dashcam for journeys made between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Thursday 17 October, and between 8.15am and 8.45am on Sunday 20 October.

Footage, as well as CCTV and doorbell camera images can be uploaded through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

