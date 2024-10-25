Fossils dating back more than 100 million years found on Isle of Wight

Fossils dating back more than 100 million years have been found on the Isle of Wight.

They were discovered during the drilling of boreholes in the Leeson Road area of Bonchurch - which is still closed after a landslip.

Sophie Powell, an engineering geologist working for AtkinsRéalis on behalf of Island Roads and the Isle of Wight Council, said the fossils found are from the Lower Cretaceous Period which was 100-112 million years ago.

The fossilised creatures would have lived in an offshore marine environment that over millions of years has transformed into a landmass.

She said: “We have found a mixture of bivalves, brachiopods and ammonites. When a fossil is well preserved it is possible to identify the scientific name of the fossil, we have managed this for a few.

“What we have found so far matches previous investigations in the area.”

Monitoring equipment is being installed in the area to record any small deep ground movements following the landslide.

The council will allow re-open the road when it's safe but says it will shut it immediately if significant movement is detected.

