Karen Carney helps launch new academy as England's Lionesses take on Germany

Former professional footballer and ITV pundit, Karen Carney, told ITV Meridian's Sarah Gomme she wants to encourage more female representation in sport.

England's Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley tonight as the women's game continues to thrive and grow.

Some in the sport believe more can be done to encourage more young women to work within the game and that's led to the setting up of a new academy for those wanting to break into sports media.

Some of the biggest names in women's football gather at Wembley ahead of tonight's match between England and Germany to launch a new Academy.

Not a football academy in the traditional sense - but one for young women who want to break into the sport's media industry.

The Pixel FC Academy, created by Google Pixel and The Powerhouse Project, which works to empower women in sport, will offer applicants a five month programme with workshops covering every aspect of modern sports media.When England play Germany women will take centre stage both on and off the pitch but some within the industry though say there is still more good work to be done.Former professional footballer and now ITV pundit Karen Carney wants to encourage more female representation. "We've obviously seen massive change in terms of playing but I think what's more interesting and more exciting is that there's so many other career opportunities for young girls and for women."

"Not only playing the game but obviously in front of the camera, behind the camera, there's so many opportunities and I think that's really exciting."

"What I'm really proud of is that you can have a career in football and that can look very different for a young girl or woman."

Sports media students at the University of Brighton say they do feel there's an increase in opportunities for women within the field and welcome any moves to encourage participation."Try and get opportunities as much as you can and push for them and go for them even if it is nerve-racking being in these spaces among journalists, that's ultimately where you want to be."

"When you'd see someone on TV talking about it from a female point of view you'd feel more seen and it's really nice to see and that's why I want to get into it as well."

"There's so many women in sport that love sport, it's all equal now so I think it's great."Those leading the way on the pitch will be in action tonight, Friday 25th October, supported by an army of young female supporters, with more hope than ever before of finding a career within the industry.

