A m an who murdered a father-of-three inside his home in Basingstoke has been jailed for life.

Police officers were called to a report that a man had been stabbed in the leg at an address in Braddock Court in April. Justin Green, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers carried out an investigation and Samuel Dewulf, 43, of Winterthur Way, Basingstoke, was charged with murder.

Dewulf initially denied the charge and a murder trial began at Winchester Crown Court.

However, he changed his plea and pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 15 years in jail.

The court heard that Dewulf deliberately inflicted the fatal stab wound to Mr Green's left thigh, causing a 15cm-deep wound which led to catastrophic blood loss.

Jurors were told that Dewulf then attempted to get rid of the clothes he was wearing during the incident. Officers later found them in woodland near Stratfield Road. DNA matching both Dewulf and Mr Green were found on the clothing.

Dewulf was later arrested at an address on Dollery Way and was charged with murder.

Two other men, aged 48 and 43 from Basingstoke, were arrested on suspicion of murder but were released and will receive no further action.

Following the sentencing, Mr Green's family said he "had a heart of gold".

They added: “He was a son, brother, father and grandfather and now he’s physically gone from us.

“He should still be here with his family. However, due to somebody’s cruel and callous act, he isn’t.

“His memories will always remain, but he should be here with us making more. This breaks our hearts more than we can ever explain.

“We are broken and will never be the same again. We will miss you every day.”

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the friends and family of Justin Green.

“This was a senseless and despicable act of violence which resulted in a much-loved father losing his life. It paints the very stark reality of the immeasurable pain and suffering caused by knives and weapons.

“I hope that today’s sentence helps Justin’s family rebuild their lives and that they are able to feel a small sense of comfort that justice has been delivered.

"They now know that Samuel Dewulf will spend a long time in prison for what he has done.

“Tackling serious violence is a key priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and I hope that today’s sentence gives victims confidence to come forward and talk to us.”

Police officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols with Basingstoke Town Inspector Charlie Ilderton adding: “I know this incident had a big impact on the local community but we want to reassure you that we take reports of knife crime extremely seriously.

“I want Basingstoke residents to know that when these incidents take place we work as hard as we can to bring offenders to justice so that we can continue to keep Basingstoke safe.”

