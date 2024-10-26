A drink and drug driver who caused a fatal collision near Henfield has been sentenced. Shaun Mulligan lost control of a Renault Master scaffolding van on the A281. His vehicle struck a Suzuki Jimny travelling in the opposite direction. 71-year-old Jennifer Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described smelling alcohol on Mulligan’s breath as he remained trapped in the wreckage. A test three hours after the collision revealed he was still nearly twice over the legal alcohol limit. He later told officers he had a “glug” of vodka before driving. Empty vodka bottles were found inside Mulligan’s van.

Shaun Mulligan Credit: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court 48 year old Mulligan, aged 48, of Seaside, Eastbourne, admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, and causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed drug limit. Mulligan was sentenced to five years in prison and was disqualified from driving for seven and a half years.

The incident happened just after 4pm on November 6, 2022 between Henfield and Woodmancote. The previous night, Mulligan consumed cans of lager and sambuca shots. The next day, he admitted that he had a “glug” of vodka from his van before visiting a family member. Then after leaving his family member, and going for something to eat, he had another drink from the bottle.

He also tested for benzoylecgonine, the chemical breakdown of cocaine.

A281 between Henfield and Woodmancote. Credit: Sussex Police

Speaking after the case, the family of Ms Allen said: “It is extremely difficult to convey the grief, the enormous sense of loss and the life changing turmoil caused when Jenny’s life was brutally ended by the selfish and reckless behaviour of a man who clearly had no concept of duty or responsibility whatsoever.

"So many people were better for having Jenny in their lives and we feel very fortunate to have benefited from her kind and gentle nature and we miss her every day."

Detective Sergeant Ian Foxton from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Yet again this is another case that demonstrates the devastating consequences of drink and drug driving.

"Witnesses and footage showed Mulligan’s poor driving. He posed a serious risk not just to his own safety, but to every other road user.

"Tragically, this was evidenced when he lost control of his vehicle and caused a head-on collision.

"The fact Mulligan still thought he would be ok to drive, despite consuming vodka, is shocking.

"Our work to catch drink and drug drivers before they cause such harm to themselves and others, continues.”