A driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of three men in a collision in Eastbourne last year. 39 year old Robbie Cook was pursuing the three men in the Hampden Park area.

He was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Cook from Croxden Way, Eastbourne was driving a Range Rover while chasing after the three men who were in a Citroen Berlingo.

He has admitted the charges, and now awaits sentencing on November 22.

Fatal collision Credit: ITV Meridian

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonny Day and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller died after their vehicle was involved in the collision in Decoy Drive. All three men were from Berkshire. They were declared dead at the scene.

Following an investigation by the Sussex and Surrey Major Crime Team, the second vehicle involved was identified and the driver, Robbie Cook, was traced and arrested.

Speaking after the plea hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Daniel, Jonny and Tommy following the tragic events of last year.

“Since that night, we have worked tirelessly to understand exactly what happened and to provide them with the answers they deserve.

“We are pleased that because of our complex and thorough investigation, Cook had no choice but to plead guilty when he appeared in court this week.

“I would like to thank the community and everyone who came forward with information for the support they have shown our investigation. This has ensured that justice will be served in this case.”