A 44-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after thousands of pounds worth of meat was stolen from a restaurant in Port Solent.

The owner of Relentless Steak and Lobster House says he's disgusted by the theft.

Scott Matthews had just stocked up on meat when he arrived at work to find his walk-in fridge freezer raided.

The thefts included tomahawk steaks and whole fillet joints. It happened sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. All his summer profits were used to buy the supplies ahead of the busy Christmas period. An emotional Scott told us the theft has hit him hard.

The meat has unique batch numbers and anyone who sees the products for sale is asked to contact the police.

