The family of Olly Stephens, who've campaigned tirelessly to tackle knife crime since the 13 year old was killed, have received the Chris Tarrant Award at the Pride of Reading Awards on Friday.

Olly's mother and sister gave their reaction:

Olly Stephens was murdered on January 3 2021 at Bugs Bottom Fields in the Emmer Green area or Reading. He'd been lured there by a female friend.

When he went to meet the girl in the park, he was ambushed by two boys who attacked him and stabbed him. The two boys were convicted of murder and received life sentences, with 12 and 13 year minimum terms.

The parents of Olly Stephens have worked tirelessly to campaign for changes in the law. They want to help bring in legislation around social media to protect children and have raised money to support anti knife crime charities.

Olly's mother and sister took to the stage to be given the award by Chris Tarrant, while a video featuring Olly's father was shown:

The Pride of Reading Awards was celebrating its 20th anniversary, as the community came together to recognise several amazing individuals and groups.

The event was hosted by ITV Meridian presenters Mel Bloor and Sangeeta Bhabra. Sangeeta told us why the awards are so important to her: