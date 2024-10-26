A man from Edenbridge has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend after he beat her to death during an argument.

Huseyin Kalyoncu was arrested by Kent Police on 5 May 2024 after Sonia Parker was found unconscious at their home in Styles Close, after a dispute over her use of WhatsApp.

The 33-year-old admitted to officers at the scene that in the days before he had repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend out of jealousy over her social media use.

During what proved to be their final disagreement, Ms Parker was knocked unconscious following a sustained assault at the hands of Kalyoncu.

Paramedics attempted to revive the 51-year-old, but she was pronounced deceased shortly after. Her attacker was arrested in connection to her death and later charged with murder.

Kalyoncu was remanded in custody and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on 13 June 2024, where he denied the charge.

He later admitted to manslaughter, when he returned to court for trial on Monday 21 October.

During the trial, the court heard how Ms Parker died from a combination of catastrophic injuries to her head and torso after the perpetrator repeatedly struck her with extreme force.

In total, the victim suffered 69 marks to her body, internal bruising, damage to her liver and spleen, five fractured back bones, and 19 fractures to her ribs and chest.

The pathologist determined some of the injuries predated her death by weeks.

Kalyoncu will be sentenced on Wednesday 11 December.

Detective Superintendent Kathleen Way, said:

‘Kalyoncu subjected Sonia to a sustained campaign of violence. ‘He abused the woman he was meant to love and protect. He physically punished her behind closed doors for run-of-the-mill actions others take for granted, such as using social media or talking to friends.‘The jury were left with no other choice but to find him responsible for Sonia’s untimely death. ‘I hope the conviction provides Sonia’s family and friends with some comfort that Sonia’s killer will see a significant custodial sentence as consequence for his abhorrent behaviour.’