WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Runners of all abilities have taken on one of the most challenging coastal routes in the country. The Beachy Head Marathon, Ultramarathon, 10K and half marathon are all taking place across the weekend.

The event is now in its 44th year and is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK and is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

Events Manager, Peter Martin, says:

The profile of the course is extremely difficult. The Seven Sisters is so up and down. It’s extremely difficult on the legs. People’s legs towards the end of the event anyway are like jelly and then soon as they get to Cuckmere they have to face the Seven Sisters. People might be thinking 'oh shall I give up, shall I stop?' but when people go over those cliffs and see that amazing scenery, it spurs them on.

The route takes runners along The South Downs Way and across The Seven Sisters.

The marathon course includes an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the epic South Downs National Park route.

Since 2002, more than £100,000 has been donated by Eastbourne Borough Council to various voluntary groups and worthy causes supporting the Beachy Head Marathon, plus it is also estimated that charities receive more than £100,000 per year through runners’ sponsorship alone.

First male across the finish line was Oliver Varney who finished at 2 hours 57 minutes. And first female to finish was Amelie Karlsson. She completed the epic race in 3 hours and 41 minutes.