Police officers in Fareham who've been investigating rogue traders have charged two men, after a woman in her 80's paid over £30,000 for work on her roof they said she needed.

The pair were arrested when officers went to properties in Titchfield, Fareham and Southampton.

Paul Robert Cooper, 40, of Southfields, Fareham, and Albert Kempster, 30, of Southampton Road, Titchfield, have both been charged with fraud by false representation and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

As part of their nvestigation, two other men were arrested, but they've both been bailed while enquiries continue.

It was reported to police that on approximately 7 occasions (between 27 September - 17 October) a woman in her 80s was visited at her home by men purporting to be tradesmen, who told her she needed roof work doing.

Minimal work was completed by these men on each visit, and the victim paid £32,800 to the men.

Arrests made:

A 33-year-old man from Southampton arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possession of Class A drugs.

A 28-year-old man from Southampton arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possession of criminal property.

A 40-year-old man from Fareham arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

A 30-year-old man from Titchfield arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possession of criminal property.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, District Commander for Policing in Fareham & Gosport, said: “Doorstep crime is a nasty offence type which sees some of the most vulnerable members of our community exploited, manipulated or intimidated into parting with enormous sums of cash.

“There is no place for it, and I hope today’s activity sends a message that we will take any reports of this type of crime seriously and we will act.

“The community are our eyes and ears, so please keep reporting suspicious activity around scam callers or rogue traders to the police so we can build a bigger picture of who, where and how they are operating.

“It’s so important that as a community we look after each other. Check in on any elderly or vulnerable friends, neighbours or relatives, encourage them to be cautious around cold callers and to make use of the crime prevention advice available on our website about how to identify, and what to do, if you are contacted by a rogue trader.”