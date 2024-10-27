Three men have been jailed for drug dealing after stashing cocaine and cash in empty flats in Ramsgate.

Canterbury Crown Court heard the gang paid a letting agent for access to two properties in Cavendish Street, leaving the money in a fridge for her to collect.

Detectives had been carrying out an investigation into a group led by Matthew O’Reilly, who between July 2022 and February 2023 frequently arranged for two other men – Carl Fincham and Rocco Inchenko – to collect, store and sell illegal substances on his behalf.

Drug apparatus found at the Cavendish Street flat Credit: Kent Police

On Wednesday 1 February 2023 officers stopped Inchenko walking in Cavendish Street and found him in possession of two large bricks of cocaine along with several other small packets of the class A drug.

He also had a key fob that granted him access to a nearby flat, where the officers found further evidence linking him to organised criminality.

A total of 1.2kg of cocaine valued at more than £30,000 was seized.

Bundles of cash found at one of the properties Credit: Kent Police

Following Inchenko’s arrest and whilst police were still inside the property, the letting agent Natalie Child arrived and attempted to gain entry.

She admitted having given Inchenko the keys to the flat and was also subsequently arrested, with mobile phone evidence used to prove O’Reilly had arranged for money to be left in a fridge for her to collect.

She claimed to have been paid a total of £500 across several weeks.

Later that week search warrants were carried out at the homes of O’Reilly and Fincham, who were both arrested for drug supply offences.

A police dog also helped officers locate a firearm hidden beneath the floorboards of Fincham’s property.

All four offenders were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 19 October:

O’Reilly, 38, of Bakers Field, Ramsgate, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property (Rolex watches), and was jailed for eight years and three months.

Fincham, 43, of Northwood Road, Broadstairs, admitted possessing a firearm and being concerned in the supply of cocaine. He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Inchenko, 21, of Dumpton Park Drive, Ramsgate, was jailed for five years and three months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Child, 33, of Naylands, Margate, received a 12-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work after admitting to participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Aaron Chapman said: 'Criminals involved in the supply of class A drugs will do anything to avoid being caught and do not care who they drag down with them.

'The letting agent involved in this case claims that whilst she suspected the flats were being used for criminal purposes, she did not know it was related to the sale of cocaine. However, ignorance is not an excuse and she played a key role in allowing these serious offences to be committed.

'Matthew O’Reilly was clearly the leader of this particular drugs network and was no stranger to arranging for other people to do his own dirty work. He thought that would protect him in the long run when he and others like him should know by now that if you are involved in the sale of illegal substances in Kent then you will be arrested and brought to justice.'