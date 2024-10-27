A church service has been held for all those affected by the deaths of three residents at a Swanage care home.

Two men, aged 74 and 91, and an 86-year-old woman, were found dead at the Gainsborough Care Home in Ulwell Road on Wednesday morning.

It's believed they may have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

Seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The church was used as a rescue centre when residents were evacuated on Wednesday

Residents from the home were evacuated to nearby All Saints Church which became an impromptu rescue centre during the events of Wednesday.

Today prayers were said at the church during the Sunday morning service, to remember those who died and comfort those affected by the tragedy.

Later today candles will be lit and a vigil held.

Police at the care home on Wednesday

A 60-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Gainsborough Care Home said in a statement released on Thursday: “We are deeply saddened that three residents living at our care home passed away yesterday.

“Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families and friends at this upsetting and difficult time.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our care teams for their work in managing the situation and caring for residents during such a challenging time.

“We are also grateful for the kind messages received and the practical support provided from partner public sector agencies, the local community and other social care providers.

“The home has long been a core part of the Swanage community, and our residents, families and team members are all affected by this tragic incident and are touched by the support received.”