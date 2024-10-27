Three people have been injured in a crash on the M3 after a car drove the wrong way on the northbound carriageway.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened between Junction 8 at Basingstoke and Junction 9 at Winnall at around 7pm on Saturday, October 27.

The M3 was closed in both directions for much of the night while emergency crews attended the scene.

The incident happened north of Junction 9 at Winnall Credit: Google Images

Hampshire Police said the incident occurred after a car was seen travelling the wrong way down the motorway.

The driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries and had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters. They remain in a serious condition in hospital.

The occupants of the other car suffered minor injuries.

The M3 reopened in both directions at around 4.30am on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hampshire Police.