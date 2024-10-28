Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Harry Acton has been speaking to residents on Hayling Island

Doorbell camera footage has captured the moment three masked men are seen attempting to break into a number of homes in Hayling Island.

The gang can be seen peering into the window of a family home just after 5am.

After approaching the front door and ripping the doorbell off the wall, they then try and break into the property, before moving on to another home just doors away.

Residents have told ITV Meridian they are worried after a recent spate of burglaries have taken place around the Island.

In one incident, two e-bikes worth £5000 were stolen.

Jason McKeon purchased them to help him recover from health issues and said he and his wife had used them to improve their wellbeing.

Speaking to ITV Meridian he said: "You don't think that it is going to happen to you.

"You assume that you've got all the boxes ticked but of course there are other things that you could do - what we have done.

"We thought that the security we had was sufficient. The bikes were locked and we had the protection on the house."

Local resident Jason McKeon

Numerous cars were also broken in to, including a Volkswagen Tiguan, where an iPad and a purse were stolen.

Councillor Netty Shepherd, Havant Borough Councillor for Hayling East says it's concerning for those that live there.

"People think of Hayling Island as a a very quiet place and not a lot of things happen here," she said.

"But actually there had been a noticeable increase in anti-social behaviour.

"On my own road, somebody got their car stolen and it was written off during the theft so they have lost their car even though it was brought back to them.

"People are worried it's not going to be an isolated incident, it is going to happen again because people know they can get away with it."

Councillor Netty Shepherd says many residents are worried following the recent spate of burglaries.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been studying CCTV footage from a spike in burglaries around the island which included a stolen Fiat 500, a pair of ray-bans and £7000 in damages to an outbuilding.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re currently reviewing CCTV in the area, but believe the reports are linked as three men wearing dark clothing with face coverings were seen on a number of occasions.

"The following has been reported us as taking palace between midnight and around 5am:

Damage to a window on South Road.

Damage totaling £7,000 to an outbuilding on Webb Lane.

Two E-Bikes were stolen from a property on Southwood Road

A Treadmill was damaged in a garage on St Benedict Road.

Someone tried to break into a house on Nutbourne Road.

Three people were disturbed breaking into a garage on Herons Way.

A Fiat 500 was stolen on Copse Lane and later recovered on Southwood Road.

Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from a BMW on Herons Way.

A car was broken into on Poplar Grove, nothing was taken.

A car was broken into on Wheatlands Avenue, nothing was taken.

A Volkswagen Tiguan was broken into on Oyster Close and a purse and iPad were stolen.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the movements of the suspects and to develop a more detailed description.

"We are reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage in the area, but if you have any footage of suspicious activity overnight on Hayling Island that you think can help our enquiries we want to hear from you."

